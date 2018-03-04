Modi, Amit Shah hopeful of Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Bengal win ahead

NEW DELHI: Following a huge win in northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah today set the party on the goal of securing power in Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal.

Addressing party workers at the newly inaugurated BJP Headquarters here, Modi mocked at the Congress saying its stature had never become so small as it is now and recalled his speech on last Sunday in Puducherry where he told the Chief Minister V. Narayansamy that he would be lucky to be the sole Congress chief minister in the country soon.

He exhorted party workers to work for establishing BJP governments in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, saying the BJP was spread across the nation like a Banyan tree on the efforts of its workers.

“For all round development a popular approach of 360 degrees is followed. It is considered to be the perfect approach for bringing good results. It has its own importance,” Modi said remembering slain party workers killed in political violence in Tripura, Karnataka, West Bengal and other parts of the country.

“Can we take a pledge to move towards 360 degrees. I believe that the party president will decide at a proper time as to which way we should move forward. As a party worker, we will do whatever the party asks us to do to bring victory results.”