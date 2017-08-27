Modi Condemns Panchkula Violence during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the Panchkula violence by initiated by the Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Haryana. Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address said, “Violence in the name of faith in unacceptable. Everyone in the country must abide by the law.” The PM asserted that any person or group taking law in own hands will not be spared.

PM Modi added that all those who opened their accounts through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna got insurance too. He further said so far Rs 65,000 crores have been deposited in the banks through the scheme.

We celebrate 5th September as Teachers Day. I salute Dr. Radhakrishnan ji. It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.This Teachers Day, let’s take a pledge to ‘Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead Everyone’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat.

Prime Minister Modi also said that as country celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August on birth anniversary of great hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand ji. Sports Ministry has developed a sports portal for the budding sportspersons. It will be launched tomorrow. He also spoke about U-17 FIFA World Cup 2017 and wished the participants best of luck.

Speaking on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister informed that till now over 2.30 lakh villages have declared as open-defecation free. He also urged the people to practice cleanliness campaign and asks the nation to start ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai’ campaign 15 days before the October 2, Gandhi Jayanti and give renewed focus to cleanliness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further went on to say that the volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind cleaned 22 temples and 3 mosques which were affected by flood in Gujarat’s Dhanera.