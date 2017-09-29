Modi expresses grief on Mumbai’s Parel Railway Station incident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Mumbai’s Parel Railway Station incident in which at least 22 people lost their lives and more than 30 people got injured. Modi expressed his concern for all those who are seriously injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind also felt sorry and expressed pain on the incident that took place today.

On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also released helpline number- 24136051, 24107020, 24131419 for the people.

The Maharashtra government have declared compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and also declared free treatment for all those who are injured in the incident.