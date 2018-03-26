Modi is ‘Big Boss’ who likes to spy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "Big Boss who likes to spy" and accused him of recording audio, video and tracking user location through GPS from his mobile app. "Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS (Geo-positioning System). He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians," Gandhi tweeted. "Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC…

“Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC (National Cadet Core) cadets are being forced to download the app,” he said, urging the people to delete the Namo App from their smartphones.

The Congress chief’s remarks comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Monday accused him of sharing users data with a Singapore-based firm.

Earlier, the BJP had accused the Congress of compromising national security by roping in London-based political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to run its 2019 election campaign. The firm is allegedly involved in social media data manipulation.