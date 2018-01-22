Modi, Rahul wish country on Basant Panchami

Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

“Greetings to all fellow citizens… May this festival, which celebrates learning, spur us to expand the frontiers of education and knowledge in our families, our society and our country,” the President said in a tweet.

Modi prayed for a happier society on the auspicious occasion. “Greetings on Basant Panchami. I pray that this auspicious occasion makes our society…even more harmonious. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always remain with us and bestow us with wisdom.”

Gandhi greeted the nation with “Happy Basant Panchami to all” in a tweet. Many other politicians also took to the micro-blogging site and greeted the nation.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Warm greetings to you on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. May Maa Saraswati blesses everyone with knowledge and wisdom. “I pray for a safer, peaceful and prosperous India on this auspicious occasion.”

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: “May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom…”

Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring and is celebrated all over India in various ways. Many revere Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings for wisdom and knowledge. Many devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.