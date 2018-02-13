Modi talks of Radio importance on World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme on the occasion of World Radio day said that this medium of communication will always remain a focal point of learning and wished everyone on this occasion.

“On World Radio Day, I convey my greetings to all those associated with the world of radio, which includes those working in the industry and the listeners,” he said in a statement.

He hoped this medium of communication will always remain a focal point of learning, discovering, entertaining and growing together. Modi also shared his experience with radio, saying that it brings people closer and he has been continuously experiencing this through “Mann Ki Baat”.

The Prime Minister also shared the links of all episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” in which he speaks about ideas shared by people speaks on variety of themes. Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also conveyed her greetings on the occasion.

“Greetings on World Radio Day. One of the most powerful modes of communication, Radio has touched our lives in more ways than one. Whether it be listening to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ or songs on the go – Radio brings colours of life to the fore through the power of voice/sound,” she said in a tweet.

Radio is still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium there is, adapting to 21st century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate.