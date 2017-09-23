Modi talks of sanitation, clean villages, clean cities

Addressing a public gathering on the second day of his Varanasi visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on to say that sanitation was also worship for him as it can rid the poor of various diseases.

“That is because sanitation is also a kind of worship for me. It will rid the poor of my country of various diseases and the economic burden due to those diseases that result from dirty surroundings,” Modi said. He said while no one likes garbage, everyone in India shies away from the responsibility of keeping their surroundings clean.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen and every family to keep their surroundings clean so we are able to build clean villages, clean cities and a clean nation,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged people to take one resolution each to improve the nation by 2022, which marks 75 years of independence.

“In the coming five years, we have to be committed towards that resolution. If 125 crore people take one resolution each and live up to it, then the nation would move 125 crore steps forward in the next five years,” he said.