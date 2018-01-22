Modi to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Davos on Monday morning to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). It’s after 20 years when an Indian PM would be attending the WEF meeting.

The Indian PM is leading a large delegation to WEF, including six cabinet ministers, two chief ministers (of the states of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh), and senior government functionaries, besides a large number of Indian CEOs.

The Indian PM will make a keynote address at the plenary session Tuesday, sending the message that India is an open economy after having done significant economic, and ease-of-doing-business, reforms, official sources said.

“We offer market, we offer talent and we would like the world to come and invest in this country. And I think that is the centrality of the message and it is about India,” said Secretary (Economic Relations) Vijay Kumar Gokhale.

Gokhale said Modi’s visit to Davos is going to be a signal that India engages with rest of the world in a very multi-dimensional way.