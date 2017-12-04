Modi to hold four rallies in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies in Gujarat’s Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar, where polling is scheduled in the first phase on December 9.

“Will continue the campaign across Gujarat. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar,” Modi said in a tweet. The second-phase of polling for the 182-seats-Gujarat assembly will be on December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

On Sunday Modi was in Bharuch where he addressed a rally and took a jibe at the Congress for opposing the bullet train project. Continuing his two-day visit to the state, on Monday, he will visit Dharmapur in Valsad district and then he will be in Saurashtra’s Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar. Gujarat has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party-rule for the last 22 years.