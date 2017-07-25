Modi to keep check on flood-Hit Gujarat through aerial survey

On request from the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now keep a check on the situation in the flood hit Gujarat and will provide all help in rescue efforts.

As many as around 33,000 people had to be evacuated over the last 24 hours in the flood effected areas. The floods have hit the north and central parts of the state.

The worst hit is the Banaskantha district, where rescue operations are on. As the rains eased for a while in the morning, the Air Force pressed into service five choppers for Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan, which has also been ravaged by floods. In Gujarat, the IAF has rescued 113 people. The state has asked the Central government to send more rescue teams.