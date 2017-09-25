Modi’s Mann ki Baat is out of politics!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ addresses were not language of his mind but of the countrymen and that he kept the monthly address away from political shade and not diverted by the heat of the moment or anguish.

Mann Ki Baat completed three years on Sunday, a period during which the PM said he had got many ideas from people regarding improvements in functioning of the government and that his attention was drawn to community problems.

“And I have never said that these are the expressions of my mind; Mann Ki Baat reflects our countrymen’s minds, their expressions, their expectations. I am thankful to our countrymen for having provided me an opportunity to understand the feelings of the common man,” the prime minister said.

“I have tried to focus on the people of the country in Mann Ki Baat, have kept it away from political hues and tried to remain connected with you with a stable mind rather than being diverted by the heat of the moment or anguish.”