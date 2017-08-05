Mogadishu: Three dead in car explosion

Somali: According to the information given by the official, in an unpleasant incident that took place in Somali capital Mogadishu that killed at least three people and several others got injured in a car explosion.

While talking to the media, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Security, Ahmed Mohamed Mohmud went on to say that the the blast on Friday took place near Ambassador Hotel along Maka Almukarama road in Mogadishu which was the scene of a deadly attack that claimed 10 lives barely a week ago.

“It’s too early to comment on the number of casualties as of now but several people have been wounded,” Mohmud said.

“So far three people have died and six others injured. Security forces are already combing the area for details,” Ali said.