Mohammed Shami slapped with non-bailable charges

Mohammed Shami is now under serious trouble and has been slapped with non-bailable charges of domestic abuse and attempt to murder by Kolkata Police subsequent to an official complaint given by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The FIR has been registered against Shami and his four other family members in Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Hasin had, on Wednesday, accused Shami of multiple extra-marital affairs and domestic abuse. Shami had denied these allegations and claimed it was all a conspiracy to defame him.

This resulted in BCCI putting the pace bowler’s contract on hold. Shami’s named was not included in the new contact list which has seen players multi-fold raises..