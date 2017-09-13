Mohan Bhagwat: We are bound by Supreme Court order on Ayodhya

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is pretty much clear in his thinking. As a matter of fact, he told a group of diplomats that his organisation would be bound by the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya.

Furthermore, he also said he had “good contact” with Narendra Modi and had “independent discussions” on a range of issues, according to sources present at the meeting.

Point to be noted here is that the final hearing in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya case is slated for December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the Babri masjid demolition. Mohan Bhagwat also said that his organisation does not support trolls on social media. According to a tweet by Prasar Bharati chief A Surya Prakash, Bhagwat said: “Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We don’t support those who display such aggressive nature”, and “We don’t support trolling & aggressive behavior on the net.”

Coming to the event, he was having a talk with diplomats from more than 50 countries, excluding Pakistan High Commission, organised by India Foundation. The seventh in a series of such sessions, it was attended by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

According to the sources, Bhagwat spoke for 20 minutes and then took questions. “When asked if he could see a resolution to the Ayodhya dispute by the next elections and whether he would consider it being a shared site, he replied that the Supreme Court would be ruling on the issue and the RSS would be bound by the order,” he said.

When asked what kind of changes he would like to bring in society, sources said, the RSS chief listed oneness of society, maintenance of composite culture, discipline, patriotism, eradication of social evils like dowry.

Looks like there is going to be a concrete step with solution in the sight.