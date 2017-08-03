Mohsin Raza apply for marriage registration certificate

Lucknow: As we have already told you, UP government has made marriage registration mandatory.

To set an example, state minister Mohsin Raza was at the Collectorate today with his wife to register their marriage.

Coming to the decision of the government, Muslims will also have to get their second, third and fourth marriages registered.

In the application form, there had to be the Aadhaar number of both the husband and wife.

In case, if the marriage is registered within a year of marriage, then there is going to be Rs 10 as registration charges. But once this time frame is breached, the registration charges is going to be Rs 50.

All the necessary documents need to be uploaded at the time of online registration of the marriage. Once the verification is done and dusted, the marriage registration document will be auto-generated .

Up till now, the Central government rule pertaining to marriage registration had been implemented across the country except in Nagaland and UP.