Moin Qureshi arrested in money laundering case

New Delhi: Moin Akhtar Qureshi, meat exporter has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in linkage with money laundering investigation against him and others.

According to the sources, Qureshi was arrested late last night here after he was called for questioning in the case.

He has been arrested according to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and would be produced before a court today, they said, alleging that he was not cooperating in the probe.

The pivotal factor here is that Qureshi has been questioned quite a number of times in the past by the agency which is investigating him after it registered two FIRs under the PMLA.

With regard to the latest FIR, former CBI Director A P Singh has also been named.

Two years back, there was a case against Qureshi as well.

If sources are to be believed, the ED investigation has revealed facts which “constitute omission and commission of certain acts on the part of certain public servants holding high positions in the public office in collusion with Qureshi, thereby huge amount of illegal money was found to have been transacted”.

The information that is being collected by the ED from the Income Tax (I-T) Department, in the form of BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) messages, has “revealed that Qureshi has taken huge amount of money from different persons for obtaining undue favours from public servants after exercising his personal influence”, it said.

“Qureshi has extorted crores of rupees from a businessman from Hyderabad in lieu of the help provided. He was found involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators,” the statement said.

Through them, the agency alleged, the money was transferred to Dubai and then to Paris, London, the US, Hong Kong, Italy and Switzerland.

Qureshi is facing separate investigations by the I-T Department and the CBI for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption among others.