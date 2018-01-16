Mojo’s Bistro fire: Owner Yug Tulli surrenders before Police

Mumbai: According to the sources, Mojo’s Bistro’s owner Yug Tulli has surrendered before the Mumbai Police. If we go by the the investigation reports by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the reasons that the fire had spread was due to the provision of smoking hookah and cigarette illegally inside the premises.

Ealier, Kamala Mills compound was burnt down to pieces on the night of December 29, 2017 subsequent to a fire spread through two restaurants, Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above. The restaurants were located at the rooftop of Kamala Mills compound.

The fire incident led to the death of 14 people in total. The owners of 1 Above, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi, Abhijeet Mankar were arrested by Mumbai Police after 2 weeks.

Both restaurants did not have permission to function on roof and lacked clearance from the fire department. There was unauthorised storage of combustible material, construction of illegal shed and flooring. Major safety regulations were not obeyed by the management.