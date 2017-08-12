Moment of pride for Aishwarya and Aaradhya in Melbourne | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is presently in Melbourne to attend ‘Indian Film Festival Melbourne’ today experienced a moment of pride along with daughter Aaradhya as both of them hoisted the Indian flag as a part of their celebration of 70th year of India’s Independence.

After hoisting the flag both sang the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Aishwarya looked beautiful in her appearance, Aaradhya too geared up to match her beautiful mother in terms of looks. The little one looked like a fairy in an Indian lehenga.

Thanking Melbourne for giving such an honour to her, Aishwarya said, “Thank you so much Melbourne, thank you everyone for giving us such a moment of pride and happiness with so much love and warmth. Celebrating our 70th Independence Day will forever be such a beautiful memory for me and my dearest Aaradhya.” The actor first spoke in Hindi and then went on to translate her words into English for the non-Hindi speaking audience.