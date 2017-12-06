Money laundering case: ED issues notice to Lalu’s daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today went on to say that it has served a notice on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh for questioning in its ongoing probe into a money laundering case.

An ED official requesting anonymity told media: “The Palam Farms in Delhi’s Bijwasan was bought from the money raised through shell companies owned by Bharti and her husband.” This is not the first time the couple would be quizzed by the ED. The agency grilled them in July.

Palam Farms was allegedly bought from the money raised through M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd, owned by Bharti and her husband, he said. In September the agency had attached the property.

The Income Tax Department is also probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna.

In July, the ED had charge-sheeted around 35 persons, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain.