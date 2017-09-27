Monica Dogra has just destroyed the Abida Parveen’s Song

Mumbai: To begin with, Monica Dogra goes by plenty of titles—majority of them are self-proclaimed—actress, musician and what-not.
But, keeping aside all her very inglorious titles, the one that seems the most ludicrous is that of ‘musician’.
To the most, Dogra’s music remains largely forgettable. Her last track with any recall value was Shiver, from her album Spit; and that too was only because of its avant-garde theatrics. Lately, she’s been in the news yet again; not for her stint as a judge on The Stage Season 3 but for her latest single titled ‘Naraye Mastana’.
As a listener, you can leave the concept of music out of it. Revisiting a track, revising it, or remixing it—none of these words do justice to the original track because, let’s face it; Abida Parveen’s version remains a classic.
There is no denying the fact that Dogra has the creative freedom to interpret music the way she feels makes sense to her own aesthetics.
Dogra’s video for the track sees her doing what she does best—looking fabulous, giving shots that are worth framing up like a piece of gothic art. But, it’s not even music.