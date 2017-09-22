Mopping, cleaning may cut the risk of early death: Study

According to the information given through a study, bid goodbye to the workout sessions, gyms and zumba classes to lose weight and stay healthy instead start doing the household chores like mopping, cleaning, washing clothes for 30 minutes on a daily basis might cut the risk of death by more than a quarter and will also cut the risk of heart diseases.

The ‘Prospective urban rural epidemiology (Pure)’ study involving more than 130,000 people from 17 countries (including four states in India), scientists demonstrated any activity is good for people to meet the current guideline of 150 minutes a week, to raise the heart rate. The study was published in the medical journal Lancet. This is the second time in the last two months the pure study is turning conventional beliefs on their head. In August, contrary to popular belief, the study concluded that not only is consumption of many fats good and carbohydrates bad, but that a balanced diet with just three to four servings, not the currently recommended six to eight servings of fruit, vegetables and legumes can lower risk of death due to cardiovascular diseases.

Now, scientists determined similar effects that in low income countries like India, where people were involved in non-recreational activities such as walking to work or doing household chores for the same amount of time will be able to cut down risks equally.

The study showed that by exercising for at least half-an-hour-a day the risk of death from any cause is reduced by 28%, while the risk of heart disease is reduced by 20%, regardless of the type of physical activity. The benefits increased with increase in physical activity .For instance, people getting more than 750 minutes of brisk walking per week had an even lesser risk of death. The study’s principal in vestigator Dr. Scott Lear from St. Paul’s Hospital said one in four people worldwide do not meet the current guideline. Chennai-based diabetologist Dr R M Anjana said the study is relevant in the Indian context. Earlier studies in India have shown less than 10% of Indians do any kind of recreational physical activity. “At least half our population is physically inactive. We have been telling people that walking to work, taking the stairs or doing household chores don’t give you enough exercise. We were so wrong, “she said.

The Pure study showed very few participants achieved this level of physical activity from leisure activity, nearly two out of five did from everyday activities such as commuting, being active at work or doing household chores. “Going to the gym is great, but we only have so much time we can spend there. If we can walk to work, or at lunch time, that will help too, “said Dr Lear, in a statement.

India-born Dr Salim Yusuf, director of McMaster’s Population Health Research Institute and the PURE study’s principal investigator said low and middle income countries having heart diseases can cause a severe financial burden.

“Physical activity represents a low-cost approach that can be done throughout the world, with potential for a large impact. More than one in 12 deaths could be prevented if everyone is active for at least 150 minutes per week over five years, “he said.