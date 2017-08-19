More vigil required in India-China border

New Delhi: Although disputed, the India – China border, was also perhaps the quietest border.

But if the situation remains same, it can become something like western border with Pakistan – needing constant vigil.

Now with the Doklam stand-off seeing no sign of stopping and frequent harsh threats from China, Indian government is analyzing whether the winter-posture of troops is good enough in the long term or not.

The face-off incident between two armies that dipped in 2016 is now steadily rising.

According to one estimate, till July 2017, the number of transgressions is about 300 as compared to only about 200 in 2016.

Quite a number of times, temperatures along the border in winters go down to -30 degrees celsius.

There are roughly around 60 patrolling points along the border.

“Road connectivity is poor and the terrain is difficult troops cannot be moved in these areas quickly. Vigilance and monitoring of these areas will have to be higher,” pointed out army source.