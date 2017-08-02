More women police officers at police stations

Lucknow: There is a strong possibility that every police station in UP will have at least 4 women police officers. Out of these four officers, one of them will be specially trained to handle child and women related cases in a sensitive manner.

At this juncture, there were 16,000 female police officers in UP but most of them are not interested in working at police stations.

According to the sources, in the next two to three years, 20,000 women police officers will be added to the force, with lot more working in police stations.

The state of women’s security in UP is certainly not up to the mark and there is a requirement for improvement.

It is of paramount importance that women should also understand that they should not chat with unknown people, more so online.