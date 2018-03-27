Most challenging roles that I will be playing: Sonu Sood on ‘Simmba’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming directorial venture ‘Simmba’, said that it will be one of the most challenging roles that he will be playing in the movie but he also said that he cannot reveal much about his character now. While talking to the media, the actor went on to say: "I can't reveal much about the character, but all I can say is that it is one of the most…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming directorial venture ‘Simmba’, said that it will be one of the most challenging roles that he will be playing in the movie but he also said that he cannot reveal much about his character now.

While talking to the media, the actor went on to say: “I can’t reveal much about the character, but all I can say is that it is one of the most challenging roles that I will be playing.”

“I think it’s exciting to have a role with multiple layers… and something which challenges you to work on it, always gives a high to an actor. This is something which will need me to work a lot and study a few things.

Sonu added “Once the film comes out, people will come to know about it. And yes, it will put me to do some kind of homework.”

The actor is currently working on his look for the film with Shetty, with whom he is collaborating for the first time.

Shetty is known for his out-and-out masala entertainers topped with all elements associated with a Bollywood potboiler.

The announcement about Sonu’s entry into the “Simmba” cast comes after R. Madhavan made it clear that he can’t be a part of the movie due to his shoulder injury. Sonu will join Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

“Simmba”, presented by Reliance Entertainment, also marks the debut collaboration of Shetty and Karan Johar. It will release on December 28.