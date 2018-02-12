Motivages club celebrate valentines special with senior citizens

Motivagers club today conducted a special programme for the senior citizens and theme for the programme was valentines day. At the time when youth in the city are busy creating memories with their loved ones, Motivagers club decided to spend some quality time with the aged people and spread love with them this valentine.

The programme took place at the sheroes cafe in gomtinagar where several senior citizens who are also the members of the motivagers club took part in games and various activities.

Founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra talking on the occasion said that the main aim of the club is to help and assist the isolated senior citizens of the society who need some time and care and with young volunteers cheering them up, this can be inspiring for other as well and so we decided to celebrate valentines week with senior citizens.

There were several games conducted for the members of the group like ‘baloon balancing’, musical chair, quiz and senior citizens actively participated, danced to the tunes and enjoyed the event.

Highlight of the day was the moment when the members proposed their wife and Mr and Mrs Arora got awarded with ‘best proposal award’ while ‘Mr and Mrs well dressed’ was given to Mr and Mrs Srivastava.

Singers made the ambiance more soothing while founding members of the group Astha Singh, Prishita Rathi and Vaibhav Singh made them smile with their activities. Several other volunteers actively participated leaving smile on the face of the elders who need time and space along with the younger generation.

Old songs took the members to their old times as they recalled the old memories from their earlier days. Cake cutting ceremony was carried out for the members and their birthday, marriage anniversary celebrations were done. People from different localities of Lucknow came to the event and appreciated the cause as many of them were retired officials who said that spending time in such events make them feel young and connected with the society.