Moto G5S Plus to launch tomorrow, here are the key specifications!

The famous Lenovo-owned smartphone company Motorola is all set to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Moto G5S Plus’ tomorrow in India. It will organize a launch event on August 29 and has also sent out media invites where it will launch the Moto G5S Plus smartphone.

The device is the third smartphone to be launched under the Moto G series after the launch of Moto G5 and G5 Plus. This is also the first smartphone of the company in the G series to sport a dual rear camera setup.

The company also confirmed that the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon, starting 12PM tomorrow.

The Moto G5S Plus runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and sports metal unibody design. It has a home button at the front embedded with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come in Lunar Grey and Gold colour variants.

The Moto G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch full HD (1080×1920 pixels) display and runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It comes in two variants based on the RAM and inbuilt storage. The handset will be available in 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and in 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. Also supported is a microSD card with up to 128GB storage.

The camera is the highlight of the smartphone. The Moto G5S Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, including two 13MP sensors. There is also an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

Backed by a 3000mAh battery, the Moto G5S Plus is expected to come in dual SIM version for select markets, including India.