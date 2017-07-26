Moto launches its new smartphone MotoZ2: Check key features

Moto Z2 is the newly launched flagship smartphone of Moto which is embedded with ShatterShield display which guarantees that the phone display will not shatter or crack with svelte profile of just 6.1mm.

This newly launched smartphone will be made available in two RAM variants 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage.

The smartphone will be available for sale in US from August 10 and it is priced at $799 which is roughly equal to Rs. 51,500. It will be available in Fine Gold, Lunar Grey (for T-Mobile only), and Super Black colour variants.

The smartphone will be made available in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Middle East, and Africa from later this summer, the company says.

Let’s have a look at the key features:

1. This phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with an upgrade to Android O promised)

2. The Moto Z2 Force sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) ShatterShield POLED display

3. This smartphone is powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

4. The Moto Z2 Force is embedded with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, with one capturing light in colour and the other in monochrome.

5. The 2730mAh battery comes with a 15W TurboPower charger. The Moto Z2 Force measures 155.8x76x 6.1mm, and weighs 143 grams.

6. Its internal storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB)

7. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 (v5.0 support to be added with Android O update), NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

8. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide angle lens, and LED flash module