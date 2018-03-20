Movie is a great way of spreading message: Katrina

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has the opinion that movies are very much effective in spreading out a message that can bring about a change in society. Asked what she thinks about having a movie based on 'educating girls' in Bollywood, she said: "I don't believe you need to have a movie to take this cause further or spread the awareness about this cause. There are many ways we can do it, although with a movie on it, sometimes a message…

Asked what she thinks about having a movie based on ‘educating girls’ in Bollywood, she said: “I don’t believe you need to have a movie to take this cause further or spread the awareness about this cause. There are many ways we can do it, although with a movie on it, sometimes a message comes across in a non-judgmental, non-forceful or organic entertaining form.

“A movie is an amazing way to get the message across. Someone making a movie on this would be outstanding.”

Katrina joined the international award-winning non-profit organisation ‘Educate Girls’ as their ambassador here on Monday.

“That movie had that message. That was definitely the message that got across. A young talented girl who is being stopped from fulfilling her dreams because the society and world around her are not allowing her to do that… So for me, there are movies being made like that. You don’t necessarily need a movie just about the classroom.

“This messaging coming into our movies is a great way to take the message further in our society. We all love movies and that is a great way to get people’s attention on the topic.”