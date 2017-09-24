Mr Arun Jaitley: Do You Know The Meaning Of Bullet Train In Hindi?

NEW DELHI: Today, Arun Jaitley was visibly annoyed when a man interrupted him at the time of an event in New Delhi and sought to know the Hindi equivalent of ‘bullet train’.

As he was expounding on the bullet train initiative of the Narendra Modi government and rued that most debates on the issue he came across in India were “ill-informed”, a man in the audience stood up.

He said: “Arun-ji, bullet train ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Hindi mein angrezi mat batiyaiye (What is a bullet train called in Hindi? Don’t use English words while speaking in Hindi).”

Visibly annoyed, Arun Jaitley told him to be a “little serious”.

“Be a little serious please. You have been noticed once, thoda serious hone ka… gambhir hone ka bhi prayas kijiye (try to be serious).”

The man, however, persisted he had raised a “very serious” issue.