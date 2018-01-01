Much-awaited first draft of NRC with 1.9 crore names published

GUWAHATI: The much-awaited first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) today published with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam recognizing them as legal citizens of India.

The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference held at midnight where he made the draft public.

“This is a part draft. It contains 1.9 crore persons, who have been verified till now. The rest of the names are under various stages of verification. As soon as the verification is done, we will come out with another draft,” he said.

NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said those people whose names have been excluded in the first list need not worry. “It is a tedious process to verify the names. So there is a possibility that some names within a single family may not be there in the first draft,” said Hajela.

“There is no need to panic as rest of the documents are under verification,” he said. Asked about the possible timeframe for the next draft, the RGI said it will be decided as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, under whose monitoring the document is being prepared in its next hearing in April. The entire process will be completed within 2018, Sailesh said.