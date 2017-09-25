Mukul Roy says goodbye to Trinamool Congress

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Mukul Roy today gave his resignation from the working committee and primary membership of the party.

In the press conference, Roy stated: “Today, I will resign from the working committee of the Trinamool Congress… I will resign as Rajya Sabha member after the pujas.”

Roy is one of the most prominent leaders of the Trinamool Congress, and has served as Railway Minister as well.

He was associated with the party since its inception in January 1998 and was also considered the second most powerful leader after party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.