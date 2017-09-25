Mulayam rules out new party formation

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav today putting a stop on the speculations of new party formation made it clear that he is not forming a new party a new party.

He also said that he disagrees with the decisions of his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“No new party is being formed today,” the veteran socialist leader said.

“I disagree with his decisions,” he said of Akhilesh Yadav, who took over presidentship of the party last year after a bitter turf war with his father and also sidelined his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, in the party and the then SP government.

The rift has been lingering since long now and Mulayam Singh was expected to take some strong decision today but he has made one thing very much clear that formation of the new party is not possible as of now.