Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 33

The BMC Disaster Control today gave information that the death toll has mounted to 33 in the Mumbai building collapse that took place yesterday. More than 10 are still feared trapped under the debris.

Earlier, an official said nine families were living in the old and dilapidated Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the busy marketplace.

Rescue teams were on the spot from the beginning itself along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) accompanied by 10 fire engines. The building was in a congested lane, but the police managed to cordon the area around it.

A municipal officer said they received a call that the building had collapsed at 8.40 am. “We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris,” the official said.

The pivotal factor was that the building in Bhendi Bazaar collapsed two days after Mumbai saw its heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the building was on a list of precarious structures compiled by the local municipal body.