Mumbai fire: Family of four die in Andheri

In a dreadful incident that took place in a residential building in Andheri East area of Mumbai, four members of a family, including two children got burnt and lost their lives.

A least five others were brought out injured from the fire that broke out at 2 a.m. in Marol’s Maimun Manzil at the sprawling Dawoodi Bohra Colony, the BMC Disaster Control said. The deceased were identified as: Sakina A. Kapasi (14), Mohsin A. Kapasi (10), Tasleem A. Kapasi (42) and a senior citizen, Dawood Ali Kapasi (80).

They were all residing in a flat on the third floor of the four-storey building. Some members of the neighbouring family of Kotharis also sustained injuries in the fire and were being treated.

They are: as Ibrahim Kothari (57), Sakina Kothari (53), Hussain Kothari (26) and Hafiza Kothari (21). Of the four, Ibrahim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Cooper Hospital. Another injured woman, Zara Cutlerywalla (42) was discharged after treatment.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but short-circuit in the electrical fittings has not been ruled out. Fire Brigade officials said the blaze engulfed the flat from all four sides, trapping the ill-fated Kapasi family. Finally, it was brought under control around 5 a.m.