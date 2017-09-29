Mumbai Stampede: Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone road stations.

Fadnavis, who is currently in Singapore, took to Twitter and expressed his condolences. He wrote, “Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken. @RailMinIndia”

The chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the deceased. He also said that all the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government of Maharashtra.

At least twenty-two people were killed and more than 30 were injured on Friday in a stampede at the foot over bridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone road station.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 10:30 am near a ticket window when a crowd tried to leave a narrow foot over-bridge connecting two train stations after heavy rain.

The rescue operation is currently underway.