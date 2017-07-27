My commitment is for people and development of Bihar: Nitish

Uttar Pradesh: The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that he will continue to serve the people of Bihar and that his commitment is for the people and the development of Bihar.

While interacting with the media, Nitish went on to say: “My commitment is for the people of Bihar and for the development of Bihar. The decision is in Bihar’s interest and for its development. I will continue to serve the people of Bihar.”

He also said that he will give appropriate replies to the allegations made by RJD Lalu Prasad and also maintained that his decision to join hands with the BJP was in the state’s interest.

Nitish further went on to say: “Will give befitting answers.”

Lalu Prasad has alleged that Nitish Kumar has stabbed on the back of the people of Bihar and resigned as Chief Minister of the Grand Alliance not because of corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav but due to a murder case against himself.