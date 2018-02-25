My husband encouraged me to get back to work: Rani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Hichki’, said that her husband Aditya Chopra encouraged her to get back to work when she took time off during her pregnancy.

Rani was recently promoting her film amidst 500 accomplished women achievers at the 8th International Women’s Conference, Life: A Mystical Journey, at the Art of Living International Centre.

“It was wonderful being with women achievers and hearing how they turned disadvantage to advantage and their fascinating stories of success against all odds. Truly inspiring,” says Rani who spent time with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Like any mother, Adira is her be-all and end-all, and she is prompt to correct our pronunciation, “It’s Adira, pronounced Adheera,” and then jumps into how motherhood has enriched her, “During pregnancy, every woman undergoes changes, physically, and emotionally. Now, holding Adira and seeing her, my 100 per cent focus is on her. Everything I do is according to her. It is such a miracle.”

There is a halo of peace and confidence about Rani, when it comes to Adira, “As women, we are mothers, daughters, sisters, but beyond that we are individuals.

Sometimes women tend to forget their individuality when they have a baby and immerse themselves completely in mothering. While I am totally consumed in love for her and so is Aditya (Chopra), we have to go back to being individuals again. There has to be the right balance between personal and professional and it’s sad that even in our society, there is a hichki, as society tends to look at a mother who leaves her child to go to work, negatively, but they don’t attribute the same to men. Aditya pushed me into getting back to doing what I loved, films,” says Rani.

She adds, “Luckily, it was my husband who encouraged me when I took time off during pregnancy. It is he who constantly reminded me to get back to work. He understands and respects that I am a working mother, which is great.”