Mytrah Energy all set with the new plans

According to the information given by the company official, Renewable energy company Mytrah is all set to add 500 MW to 1,000 MW every year of wind and solar power.

Mytrah’s current portfolio of 2,000 MW should be fully operational within the next few quarters, Vikram Kailas, Chief Executive Officer of Mytrah Energy told media.

“The exact amount of capacity we sign up for will depend on the kind of opportunities that present themselves. We have always believed that each project that we take up should be independently viable. We will continue to use the same yardstick going forward even if this results in lower capacity addition in a given year,” he said.

The firm, listed on the AIM of London Stock Exchange, has 1,500 MW of projects in wind and 500 MW in solar. The company had forayed into solar about two years. The company will remain equally focussed on wind and solar energy.

“We may end up doing more wind projects in one year and more solar projects in another depending on where the opportunities present themselves,” he said. He believes the Indian renewable power sector is going through an interesting phase.