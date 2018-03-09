N. Afghanistan: Ten security personnel dead, nine injured in an ambush

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the police spokesperson Abdul Khalil Asir, in an incident that took place in Khawja Ghar district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province today that killed at least ten personnel of local police and nine others got injured in an ambush by Taliban militants. "Taliban militants ambushed a patrol team of local police in Pul-e-Momin area of Khawja Ghar district in the wee hours of Friday killing 10 personnel and injuring nine others," Asir told…

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the police spokesperson Abdul Khalil Asir, in an incident that took place in Khawja Ghar district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province today that killed at least ten personnel of local police and nine others got injured in an ambush by Taliban militants.

“Taliban militants ambushed a patrol team of local police in Pul-e-Momin area of Khawja Ghar district in the wee hours of Friday killing 10 personnel and injuring nine others,” Asir told media.

The militants have also received casualties, the official said without providing more details.

Taliban militants have intensified activities in the northern Takhar and neighboring Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces as government forces mounted pressure in winter to shrink militants’ operational abilities ahead of spring.