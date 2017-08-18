Naidu condemns Barcelona terror attack

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu today condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain. In a message, he went on to say that there can be no justification for such barbaric and reprehensible acts and terrorism is the biggest menace humanity is facing today.

He further mentioned that International terrorism can only be defeated by coordinated global efforts.

Here is the text of Vice Presidents message:

“I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured. There can be no justification for such barbaric and reprehensible acts. Terrorism is the biggest menace humanity is facing today with all pluralist and open societies increasingly encountering new levels of threat.”

“International terrorism can only be defeated by coordinated global efforts. We stand with the people and Government of Spain and commend their swift action in dealing with the attackers. I join the nation in praying for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.”