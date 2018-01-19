Nana Patekar talks about ‘Aapla Manus’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar today talked about his upcoming Marathi movie “Aapla Manus” and said that it gave him a chance to explore a unique and complex character that he has not had a chance to portray in the language.

“After ‘Natasamrat’, I was waiting for something special to come my way, a character that wouldn’t leave me even after the narration and with Maruti Nagargoje (the character), I found him,” Nana said in a statement.

“He is a complex character, something that I have never played before in Marathi cinema. He is a man of few words, has a peculiar dialect and mannerism, a characteristic that makes him so unique,” he added.

The Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Ajay Devgn Films production is directed by Satish Rajwade. It also features Sumeet Raghavan and Irawati Harshe, who play a young urban couple and share a complex relationship with the father. The unexpected death of the father marks the entry of Senior Inspector Maruti Nagargoje into their lives.