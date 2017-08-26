Narendra Modi all set to outshine Lalu’s ‘BJP Bhagao’ rally

Patna: There is no doubt about the fact that PM Modi visit to Bihar in order to analyze the flood-affected districts is going to outshine Lalu Prasad Yadav’s anti-Bharatiya Janata Party war cry.

On a significant note, it also highlights the start of new political equations in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the prime minister, enemies-turned-friends, on one side and all parties opposed to them on the other.

While looking from far down, this is all about the floods in the state, the political implication of Modi’s visit is likely to be much deeper.

The visit is occurring a day before Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s much-publicised ‘anti-BJP rally’ on Sunday. Initial signs are that he is going to flaunt his political muscle in the rally besides making a bid for unity among all non-BJP parties.

Although, indications are not good with Congress chief and vice-president giving it a miss. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is not participating in it either.

If Congress sources are to be believed, Sonia Gandhi won’t be able to attend the rally because of health reasons, and has asked senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and CP Joshi to attend the meet.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has left for Norway on an invitation of the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs.

“BSP has clearly told the RJD that it will share the dais with any regional or national party only when it is decided beforehand on how many seats will go to which party in the secular alliance… Before finalising any secular programme, the policy and principle of seat sharing should be decided first as the life of an alliance is dependent on it and all should get respectable number of seats,” Mayawati had reasoned,

Much before Nitish Kumar severed ties with RJD and Congress, Modi and Nitish were seen wearing saffron turbans and chatting with each other during the 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ in January.