Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Meet CM’s Of BJP-Ruled States

NEW DELHI: It’s official, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is going to meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday. The main objective of this meet would be to take stock of development alongside implementation of social welfare schemes.

Apart from 13 CM and six deputy chief ministers, number of cabinet ministers are also going to be a part of the meet.

In terms of statistics, this will be Modi’s third meeting with the chief ministers after the BJP came into the power in 2014. This will be the first meeting since it formed a government in Bihar by partnering with the JD(U).

The discussions in the meeting will be all about Centre’s flagship schemes implementation in the states.

There is a strong possibility of chief ministers giving presentations of schemes undertaken by their respective governments at the meet.