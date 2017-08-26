Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore relief for Bihar

Patna: PM Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 500 crore relief package for flood-hit areas of Biha.

Reached Bihar today, Modi was received by CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi in Purnea.

After reaching the district, Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions in the state alongside Nitish Kumar getting an insight of the relief works.

Meanwhile, RJD questioned the objective of Modi’s visit to the state now that the water has already receded in many parts. “Bihar mein baadh aaya nahi baadh laya gaya, Nitish ka engineer baandh (dam) kaat ke baadh le aaya, (Floods did not occur itself in Bihar it was brought by engineers of Nitish Kumar by diverting dams).” Targeting the PM on his relief package Lalu said, “When Bihar suffered with floods in past Modi ji didn’t feel it was important enough to visit, didn’t allocate even a single penny.”

On the other side of the coin, PM assured Nitish Kumar of all possible help for relief measures and assured that a central team will be sent to assess the damage done by the 2017 floods in the state.

Earlier, labeling it as a “drama” by the PM, Lalu had told mediapersons, “I have come to know that Prime Minister Modi will visit flood-hit Bihar to take stock of the situation. It is a drama and the flood is an excuse. He is coming on an air trip. He will now visit flood victims as the floodwaters are receding. Where was he when nearly 400 people died and lakhs of people were forced to flee their homes and take shelter on elevated roads and embankments under the sky.”

Following the meeting with CM Nitish Kumar, Narendra Modi announced a Rs 500 crore package for Bihar. This will go a long way in ensuring that Bihar get a much needed impetus.