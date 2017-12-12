Narendra Modi congratulate Rahul Gandhi on election as Cong President

By
Team Pardaphash
-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his political bete noire Rahul Gandhi on his election as the new Congress President and wished him a fruitful tenure. Gandhi later thanked him.

“I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” Modi tweeted.

Read:- Ahmedabad: Roadshows by Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi cancelled

In response, Gandhi tweeted: “Thank you for your good wishes Modi ji”.

Modi has been regularly mocking Gandhi, calling his elevation to head the Congress party as dynastic politics and a redux of “Aurangzeb raj”

Read:- Jaitley raises questions on Congress poll manifesto in Gujarat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH