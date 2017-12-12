Narendra Modi congratulate Rahul Gandhi on election as Cong President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his political bete noire Rahul Gandhi on his election as the new Congress President and wished him a fruitful tenure. Gandhi later thanked him.
“I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” Modi tweeted.
Read:- Ahmedabad: Roadshows by Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi cancelled
In response, Gandhi tweeted: “Thank you for your good wishes Modi ji”.
Modi has been regularly mocking Gandhi, calling his elevation to head the Congress party as dynastic politics and a redux of “Aurangzeb raj”