Narendra Modi congratulate Rahul Gandhi on election as Cong President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his political bete noire Rahul Gandhi on his election as the new Congress President and wished him a fruitful tenure. Gandhi later thanked him.

“I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” Modi tweeted.

In response, Gandhi tweeted: “Thank you for your good wishes Modi ji”.

Modi has been regularly mocking Gandhi, calling his elevation to head the Congress party as dynastic politics and a redux of “Aurangzeb raj”