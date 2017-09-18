Narendra Modi gets 68 paise cheques as birthday gift

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 67 on Sunday, received a very unique gift from a non-profit organization of Andhra Pradesh.

Modi celebrated his 67th birthday on September 17 and wishes poured in for him. But Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti (RSSS), a group working for drought-hit farmers, wished the prime minister in a very unique way.

RSSS sent 400 cheques of 68p each to Modi in a bid to draw his attention towards the poor condition of the farmers in four districts in the region – Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Chittoor.

“We are sending 68 paise cheques as a token to draw your attention to our backwardness,” said RSSS co-convener Yerva Raamachandra Reddy.

The group also claimed that the politicians have completely ignored Rayalaseema and its farmers, who are struggling hard to earn their daily bread. “Both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy are from Rayalaseema… Yet they are not focusing attention on the region because there are only 54 MLA seats here and the rest are in coastal region. So they focus all their attention there,” said a member of RSSS.