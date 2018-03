NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti through his Twitter handle. "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," the Prime Minister tweeted. आप सभी को हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/lFxxnhoqhh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2018

