Narendra Modi heads back to India after Myanmar visit

Nayipayidaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi on Thursday after his three-day bilateral visit to Myanmar. During his visit, Modi met state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and held discussions on wide-ranging topics, including violence in the Rakhine state.

“My Myanmar visit covered significant ground in giving a much needed impetus to India-Myanmar relations & deepening bilateral cooperation,” Modi tweeted before he left for India.

In another tweet Modi said, “I thank the people and Government of Myanmar for their exceptional hospitality during my visit to the beautiful nation of Myanmar.”

Modi also met Myanmar president Htin Kyaw and discussed steps to deepen the historical relationship between the two countries.

In a joint statement, Modi said, “It is important to maintain security and stability along the long land and maritime borders of India and Myanmar… India stands with Myanmar over the issue of violence in the Rakhine state which has led to loss of innocent lives.”

Modi visited Ananda Temple, situated in the historic city of Bagan, 150 Km from the capital. He also addressed the Indian community at an event.

In 2014, Modi visited the country to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.