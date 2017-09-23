Narendra Modi Praise Yogi Adityanath as Varanasi tour keep on rolling

By
Vipin Agnihotri
-

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi will today facilitate the farmers with loan waiver certificates, during his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

His schedule includes ‘Gau Pujan’ at a 67-year-old gaushala in Shahjahanpur.

Following the Puja, he will inaugurate a Gaushala, an animal hospital and a milk producing unit.

According to officials, PM will also inaugurate ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela’ in Shahanshahpur and address a farmers’ gathering.

PM’s Saturday schedule:

9.30 AM – Modi to arrive RG Line

9.40 AM – He is to take part in a Clean India event

10 AM – Modi will inaugurate Pashudhan Arogya Mela and a gaushala

10.30 AM – PM to address a gathering of farmers

11.30 AM – He is expected to leave for Varanasi airport

12.10 PM – From Varanasi airport, he will leave for Delhi

Earlier yesterday, Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and ‘digitally’ laid the foundation stone of six other projects.

Narendra Modi thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fast-tracking development projects in the parliamentary constituency.

“Yogi had pledged to take up developmental projects and he is already pushing them,” he said as the crowd cheered him.

“There have been many stamps on Lord Ram, but this is the first of its kind stamp, which depicts different aspects of his life. This has not been done in the past. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to do this from the holy soil of Manas,” he said.

 

