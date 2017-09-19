Narendra Modi requests Anushka Sharma to join Swachchta Hi Seva campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to be a part of his government’s Swachchta Hi Seva initiative.

Anushka, who is also one of the faces of the cleanliness campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, received an invitation from the prime minister to join another movement ‘Swachchta Hi Seva Campaign’. As per Modi, her presence would help in inspiring others to be the part of the initiative.

Anushka in reply tweeted that she is honoured to be a part of the initiatve. She wished the prime minister on his 67th birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Thank you Sir for the invitation to join the #SwachhataHiSeva movement. I am honoured to be a part of #SwachhBharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of #SwachhataHiSeva.”

She also shared a letter from Modi which read, “In the coming days, we will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma

Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation.

“Bapu also strongly believed that ‘swachhata’ is for each one of us to practise. Inspired by the noble thoughts and a faith in the spirit of 125 crore Indians, let us pledge towwards cleanliness. Let us ensure that the coming days are about the mantra of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’…